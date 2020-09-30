Jane Street Group LLC Sells 34,644 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 74.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,836,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,280.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.82. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

