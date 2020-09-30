Jane Street Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

