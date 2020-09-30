Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 86,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $115,557,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

