Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532,060 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 24.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Lincoln National stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.