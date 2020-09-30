Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,932,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 5,366.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,771,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,582 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,224,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 772,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

