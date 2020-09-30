Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

COOP stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

