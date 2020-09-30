Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,803,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 656,897 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,063,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,203.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 509,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 316,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

