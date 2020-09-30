Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 27,600 Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Hudson worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson by 55.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hudson by 71.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hudson by 29.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hudson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUD. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Hudson Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

