Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

