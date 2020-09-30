Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,390,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,439,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,552,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,058,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.