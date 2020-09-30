Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

