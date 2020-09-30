Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 982.2% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

RSG opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.