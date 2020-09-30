Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Xcel Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

