Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $484,282. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

