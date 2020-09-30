Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLI opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

