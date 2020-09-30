Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

