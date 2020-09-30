Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 349,164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 339,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

