Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 22.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in ING Groep by 13.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 120.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.