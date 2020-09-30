Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 436,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

