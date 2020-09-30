Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

