Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 30.8% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,315,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

