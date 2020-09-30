Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 469,461 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 99.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469,461 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

