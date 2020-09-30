Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 542,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after buying an additional 87,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 464,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE GNL opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.07. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

