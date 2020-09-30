Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 51,832 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 160.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,304 shares of company stock worth $896,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

