Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $340.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

