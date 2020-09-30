Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 885 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Synopsys by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,889 shares of company stock valued at $60,449,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

