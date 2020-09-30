Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 717.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,562,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 1,836,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $117,966,288.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares in the company, valued at $440,951,261.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,432,808 shares of company stock worth $212,714,174 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Schrodinger stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schrodinger Inc has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

