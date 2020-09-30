Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock worth $23,762,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

