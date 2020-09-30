Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

