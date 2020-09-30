Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

