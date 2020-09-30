Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

