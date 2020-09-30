Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,485 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Bandwidth worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $34,187,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -171.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

