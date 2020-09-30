Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 641,712 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

