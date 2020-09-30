Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,400 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 128.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Autohome worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Autohome by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Autohome by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.