Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 283,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after buying an additional 342,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,821,000 after buying an additional 248,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,149,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.