Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Heartland Express worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

