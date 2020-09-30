Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Acceleron Pharma worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,766. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.