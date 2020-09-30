Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 83.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 109,565 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NIC by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NIC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,317,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 97,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NIC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

