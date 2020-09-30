Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 272.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 266,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth about $12,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,621,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.28 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $149.01.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.