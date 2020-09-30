Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,885 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Zumiez worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

ZUMZ opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

