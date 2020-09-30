Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Antero Midstream worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

