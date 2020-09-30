Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Merchants worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

