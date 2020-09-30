Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Heron Therapeutics worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

