Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,583 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,840,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,306,943.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,679 shares of company stock worth $96,167,429. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $281.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

