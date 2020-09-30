Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 360,600 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of IQIYI worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IQIYI by 38,591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,409,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 4,993.0% during the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 858,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5,895.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter worth $10,412,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

