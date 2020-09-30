Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,084 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Varonis Systems worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $374,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,132,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,424 shares of company stock valued at $17,652,335. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

