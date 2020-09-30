Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 173,983 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Model N worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

