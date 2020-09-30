Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 41,846 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at $164,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,588 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Legg Mason by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,517,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 4,148.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,104,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

