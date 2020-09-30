Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,867 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Donaldson worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,097,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,591,000 after buying an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

