Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 692,153 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 692,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Noble Energy worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.